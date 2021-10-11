ZANU PF SENATOR EVICTS HUBBY'S SECOND WIFE

Zanu PF Chivi-Mwenezi senator (proportional representation) Emma Ncube, who is wife to the late Zaka CIO boss Simbarashe Huni allegedly threatened to kill her husband’s second wife after sending 15 men to forcibly evict her from a Chiredzi house on Saturday last week.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was not readily available for comment, but the matter was reported at Chiredzi Police under ORB8096/21.

Ncube went with Huni’s relative and alleged Zanu PF supporters to evict Trish Mashiri from a Shine Plus house in the leafy suburb of Chiredzi where the latter stays with her two children she had with the late Huni aged three years and one year six months old respectively.

Huni succumbed to Covid-19 in July this year and left a vast estate including a mining claim, sugarcane filed, trucks, and several companies which are at the center of the dispute.

Mashiri confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said Ncube threatened to kill her and her children before ordering the 15 men to evict her from the house.

“Ncube came to the house on Saturday with 15 men at around 11 am. She was driving the late Huni’s Toyota Mark X vehicle, but she did not enter the gate. She shouted and called me a whore before threatening to kill me and my children. She then ordered the men to evict me.

“Some of the men are Huni’s relatives whilst some were hired thugs who threatened to assault me. They harassed me for two hours but I refused to leave the house. The house belongs to my children. I was customarily married Huni in 2018,” said Mashiri.

Ncube who chairs the public service parliamentary committee is on record advocating against the abuse of women said it was Huni’s relatives who went to evict Mashiri. She went on to say on the day in question she was with retired army captain Faster Gono whom she had visited.