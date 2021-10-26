ZANU PF MP FUMES AS RIVAL DRILLS BOREHOLES

ZANU PF MP for Vungu constituency in Lower Gwelo, Omega Sibanda is facing stiff competition from former Chiwundura MP Brown Ndlovu, who is said to be eyeing the constituency ahead of the 2023 elections.
Ndlovu, who is currently the Zanu PF Gweru district
co-ordinating committee chairperson, is allegedly eyeing to wrest the seat from
Sibanda in the 2023 elections.
Ndlovu is allegedly drilling boreholes in ward 8 in Vungu
as part of his campaign for the seat.
He is also reported to have drilled boreholes in ward 12 at
Nyambango Primary School in Chiwundura, Mandingingi village in ward 14, as well
as in Lower Gwelo, and one at Nhlangano Secondary School and another in Tununu
village under Chief Mkoba.
Investigations by NewsDay this week revealed that two
boreholes at Nhlangano Secondary School and Nkani village are yet to be
completed due to wrangling between Sibanda and Ndlovu.
Sibanda is said to have ordered people to stop drilling
boreholes in the area without consulting .
He told NewsDay that although development was encouraged,
Ndlovu did not consult relevant stakeholders about his projects.
“I am the sitting MP for Vungu constituency, but I was not
consulted about his projects. Traditional leaders were also not consulted to
ensure their participation. I think there is a normal procedure when doing
community development projects which should include participation of relevant
stakeholders like traditional leaders, MPs, as well as the beneficiaries to ensure
that there is full participation.
Otherwise, there was nothing wrong with funding projects
for community development,” Sibanda said.
Nkani village head Andreta Dube said the misunderstanding
between the two Zanu PF officials started at a funeral in Ngaramatutha when
mourners faced water problems which necessitated the call for borehole
drilling.
“We are facing a water crisis which led to people fetching
unsafe water from Gweru River. I think
people misunderstood Ndlovu and sent a wrong message to Sibanda. I even
received a call from our MP asking why we allowed such a project to take
place. I don’t think there is a hidden agenda like what
people have been saying. He is only
solving water problems in the community,” Dube said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment