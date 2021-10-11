ZANU PF MOB ATTACKS CHAMISA CONVOY

#VIOLENCE has been employed by Zanu PF to try and deter the people’s President, Adv @nelsonchamisa from going to meet community leaders in Charumbira, Masvingo province. pic.twitter.com/9WVsuFRTtj— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 11, 2021
