ZANU PF FIGHTS ALL ABOUT POSITIONS : MATUKE

The party secretary for security Lovemore Matuke told
NewsDay yesterday that the internal fights were a result of jostling for
positions.
Matuke on Tuesday led a politburo team to Manicaland
province to meet with warring factions after a series of violent clashes which
spread across the country as fighting for control of the structures took centre
stage.
The violence left provincial youth leader Danmore
Mambondiyani injured after he was attacked by party members for allegedly
backing under fire provincial chairperson Mike Madiro.
“It was simply just to have a feel of the ground and see
for ourselves the level of contestations and how our people can work it out,”
Matuke said.
“There is demand in the party for top posts since the new
dispensation. There is now zeal to hold positions and we want to have them done
the correct way without causing conflict. It was a very good meeting and the
groups that were giving us problems agreed that it is not the way to do it.”
Matuke said those fanning divisions in the party would not
go unpunished.
“All those who will cause problems will now go under the
process of disciplinary action,” Matuke said.
“Instead of people running away from the party, they are
now flocking to the party from the opposition and those in the party fighting
for positions. People now want to be associated with good things, hence, the
jostling.”
Zanu PF has been rocked by bloody internal fights over the
restructuring of its district committees.
Manicaland, Midlands, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West
and other provinces have seen violent clashes as factions fight it out to
control the lower structures.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was last month forced to
suspend the provincial elections after fierce clashes rocked provinces as
members fought for supremacy.
Zanu PF is reportedly divided along two factions linked to
Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga though the party claims it is
all united. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment