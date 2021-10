Zanu PF Councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka has been sworn in as the new Chitungwiza deputy mayor.

Deputy Mayor Mutimbanyoka took the oath of office before Chitungwiza acting town clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona at the council’s head office in Zengeza.

“l promise to do my best to further the interest of Chitungwiza and make sure it reverts to its glory days,” said Deputy Mayor Mutimbanyoka in his acceptance speech. Herald