ZANU PF CANCELS JAH PRAYZAH

The relationship between musician Jah Prayzah and Zanu PF has reportedly become sour after the ruling party allegedly decided to shut out the musician from its events, Standard Style can reveal.

Jah Prayzah was once a darling of the second republic and had his album Kutonga Kwaro used as the soundtrack to the military coup, which ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe, who was replaced by his former deputy Emerson Mnangagwa.

The relationship between the ruling party and Jah Prayzah is said to have been fading, having reached a boiling point when the lanky chanter headlined a lavish birthday party in Cape Town organised by Mugabe’s son-in-law, Adam Molai.

The event was attended by exiled politicians linked to G-40, including Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, among other former Mugabe loyalists.

Upon arrival from the Cape Town gig, Jah Prayzah and Killer T were detained at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Security agents at the airport accused the two artistes and their band members of possessing fake Covid-19 certificates, despite their pleas that the documents were legitimate.

A source within the ruling party told Standard Style last week that the Kutonga Kwaro hit maker will not be featuring at events linked to the government or Zanu PF.

“A resolution was made after Jah Prayzah’s actions and his loyalty became questionable,” said the source.

“It’s widely known that the musician was linked to the second republic and if he is seen dining and wining with the republic’s rivals, G40 then it becomes a problem. So it was agreed that he be shut out and that’s why he was snubbed at the recent gig hosted by [George] Guvamatanga despite being paid,” he said.

It’s alleged that the musician’s links with G40 led to him being snubbed from Finance ministry permanent secretary Guvamatanga’s lavish birthday party a fortnight ago.

The party was headlined by South African artistes Makhadzi, Mafikizolo and Louis Mhlanga.

Speaking to The Standard last week Guvamatanga confirmed that he had initially booked Jah Prayzah for the gig, but had to make changes at the eleventh hour.

“Yes, I invited Jah Prayzah; he was supposed to be the main act,” Guvamatanga said.

“But there were complications on the management side. I had already paid him a deposit.”

When contacted for a comment, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said: “Yes, we were booked for the party, but we didn’t go due to the fact they shifted our booking for their next event.”

Mushapaidze could not reveal when the “next event” will be held.

Two years ago Jah Prayzah ditched anything associated with the military, a development that saw his ship steering back to the hearts of many music followers after a brief brush with acrimony.

Jah Prayzah had fallen victim of the volatile political climate with some music fans threatening to mute his voice owing to his association with the country’s military brand.

Just before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the musician had also stopped singing songs such as Kutonga Kwaro and Mudhara Vachauya, which fans believed were in favour of Mnangagwa’s administration. Standard