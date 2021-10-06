ZANU PF BEGS FOR DONATIONS

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo province is appealing for donations that will go towards the national and provincial annual people’s conference which has been scheduled for October 26-31 this year.
Both the national and provincial conferences will run
concurrently and only a selected few will attend physically in line with
Covid-19 prevention measures.
The party’s national conference will run from October 26 to
31, with some of the party’s leaders converging at Bindura University of
Science Education in Mashonaland Central while senior provincial party leaders
will follow proceedings from designated centres in the country’s 10 provinces.
The Bulawayo fundraising committee is looking at raising
US$57 000 for the national event and then $1 million which will be channelled
towards the provincial conference.
Central committee member who is also spokesperson of the
fundraising committee Cde Charles Chiponda said they will hold a fundraising
dinner this Friday at the Rainbow Hotel.
“The Zanu-PF Bulawayo province will this coming Friday,
October 8 hold a fundraising dinner for the provincial party’s national
people’s conference to be held at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from 26-31
October. This provincial conference will be concurrently held with the national
as Covid-19 regulations do not allow for large gatherings,” said Cde Chiponda.
“The function is open to our key stakeholders Bulawayo,
business community and the Zanu-PF political leadership.
We will be asking for donations in cash or kind since the
success of the National People’s Conference will be based on the financial
support received from our key stakeholders.”
Cde Chiponda said this year’s national people’s conference
is very important in the sense that its major purpose will be to review the
coming in of the new dispensation with its thrust on reviving the economy.
“We will also discuss the new mantra that Zimbabwe is open
for business, vision 2030 and how we are moving towards an upper
middle-income,” added Cde Chiponda.
He said that part of the programme will also be to discuss
the recent changes to the legislation of indigenisation and economic
empowerment.
“Preparation of the national people’s conference are at an
advanced stage. All cash donations would be deposited into the Zanu-PF Bulawayo
province bank account at FBC Jason Moyo branch 6153001990115 while donations in
kind will be collected by the party’s finance officer Antonettah Tshalibe who
can be contacted on 0712535739 or delivered to Davis Hall 6th Avenue
Extension,” he said.
“I am appealing to the entire Bulawayo community to support
the national people’s conference as this is where the party goes to deliberate
issues that concern the nation as a whole.
All donations will be acknowledged in writing by the
fundraising committee chairperson who is also Trade, Industry and Commerce
deputy Minister Cde Raj Modi. I can be contacted on 0712978098.” Chronicle
