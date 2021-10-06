ZANU PF BEGS FOR DONATIONS

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo province is appealing for donations that will go towards the national and provincial annual people’s conference which has been scheduled for October 26-31 this year.

Both the national and provincial conferences will run concurrently and only a selected few will attend physically in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.

The party’s national conference will run from October 26 to 31, with some of the party’s leaders converging at Bindura University of Science Education in Mashonaland Central while senior provincial party leaders will follow proceedings from designated centres in the country’s 10 provinces.

The Bulawayo fundraising committee is looking at raising US$57 000 for the national event and then $1 million which will be channelled towards the provincial conference.

Central committee member who is also spokesperson of the fundraising committee Cde Charles Chiponda said they will hold a fundraising dinner this Friday at the Rainbow Hotel.

“The Zanu-PF Bulawayo province will this coming Friday, October 8 hold a fundraising dinner for the provincial party’s national people’s conference to be held at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from 26-31 October. This provincial conference will be concurrently held with the national as Covid-19 regulations do not allow for large gatherings,” said Cde Chiponda.

“The function is open to our key stakeholders Bulawayo, business community and the Zanu-PF political leadership.

We will be asking for donations in cash or kind since the success of the National People’s Conference will be based on the financial support received from our key stakeholders.”

Cde Chiponda said this year’s national people’s conference is very important in the sense that its major purpose will be to review the coming in of the new dispensation with its thrust on reviving the economy.

“We will also discuss the new mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business, vision 2030 and how we are moving towards an upper middle-income,” added Cde Chiponda.

He said that part of the programme will also be to discuss the recent changes to the legislation of indigenisation and economic empowerment.

“Preparation of the national people’s conference are at an advanced stage. All cash donations would be deposited into the Zanu-PF Bulawayo province bank account at FBC Jason Moyo branch 6153001990115 while donations in kind will be collected by the party’s finance officer Antonettah Tshalibe who can be contacted on 0712535739 or delivered to Davis Hall 6th Avenue Extension,” he said.

“I am appealing to the entire Bulawayo community to support the national people’s conference as this is where the party goes to deliberate issues that concern the nation as a whole.

All donations will be acknowledged in writing by the fundraising committee chairperson who is also Trade, Industry and Commerce deputy Minister Cde Raj Modi. I can be contacted on 0712978098.” Chronicle