WOMAN, SISTER BEAT DAUGHTER TO DEATH

A BUDIRIRO woman, with the help of her sister, allegedly
beat her 11-year-old daughter to death.
Vimbiso
Vimbiso Muzvagwa, 26, and Florence Nyasha Muzvagwa, 23, are
facing murder charges for assaulting the former’s daughter Ropafadzo Muzvagwa
to death.
Vimbiso, a security guard, was reported to have forced the
now deceased to lie down and beat her accusing her of misbehaving before she
left for a night duty work.
Florence stands accused of further beating the now deceased
but lodged a police report against Vimbiso after discovering that Ropafadzo was
no longer breathing.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai
Mwanza confirmed arrest of Vimbiso saying she was assisting police with
investigations.
However, H-Metro established that Florence was arrested
some hours after Vimbiso and the two are being held at Budiriro police station
and are expected to appear in court today.
“Police arrested a Budiriro woman in connection with a
suspected murder case,” said Insp Mwanza.
“It is alleged that the now deceased, who is the accused
person’s daughter, was living with her grandmother (mother to the suspect), in
Beatrice since her mother and father were divorced.
“The now deceased was reportedly misbehaving as she
demanded to go to her father.
“Two weeks ago the accused person is believed to have sent
her younger sister, Florence, to go and get the now deceased from Beatrice
after receiving complainants that she was misbehaving.
“On the 23rd of October 2021 and at around 3pm, the now
deceased had a misunderstanding with her mother when she requested to go and
stay with her father Roy Chikoore as she claimed she would live better with her
father than with her mother.
“The suspect allegedly beat her with a cooking stick on the
buttocks until it broke into two pieces.
“The suspect reportedly made a call to the now deceased’s
father telling him to come and get his child but the father never came.
“On the 24th day of October 2021 and at around 2pm the
suspect and the now deceased had a misunderstanding again which made the now
deceased repeat that she wanted to go and stay with her father.
“This did not go down well with her mother who then picked
up a brown leather sandal made up of a tyre sole and instructed her to lie
down.
“She then allegedly beat her several times on the back and
on both legs.
“The suspect then ordered the now deceased to do household
chores before she left for work leaving the now deceased sitting on the sofa in
the lounge with Florence at around 4:30pm.
“At around 8pm the suspect received a call from Florence to
the effect that the now deceased had collapsed.
“She reportedly got back home.
“On arrival at around 9pm she allegedly noticed the now
deceased lying on the bed motionless and took some salt and rubbed her on the
neck, armpits, hands and stomach.
“It is very sad to report such an incident where life was lost.
“Investigations are currently underway to establish what
transpired,” said Insp Mwanza.
H-Metro established that Vimbiso and Florence have been
hooking several men and some of their potential clients were reported to have
been sexually abusing the 11-year-old.
The now deceased’s father Roy Chikoore told H-Metro that he
last spoke to his daughter some hours before the assault on Vimbiso’s phone. “I separated with Vimbiso sometime in 2012
and got married to another wife,” said Chikoore.
“On the fateful day she phoned me complaining about how she
was being physically abused by her mother.
“Akanditi mukanonoka kuuya kuzonditora munowana ndaurayiwa
namhamha nekurohwa handichadi kugara navo.
“I promised to come and pick her this Wednesday but hey
it’s painful. They have killed my daughter,” said Chikoore.
The body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for
post-mortem. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment