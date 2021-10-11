WEEKEND JOY FOR VACCINATED REVELLERS



After the Government announcement that bars are open to fully vaccinated revellers last weekend, many merrymakers had joy and fun as they enjoyed their time.

Music promoters also took the chance to resume live shows.

It was a weekend filled with fun from gospel concerts to several events and festivals.

Some gospel lovers were treated to thrilling performances at the just-ended two-day gospel festival which was held at the Harare Gardens under the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

The event dubbed: “Invitational Worship Experience” saw the Chisipite Worship Team put up a scintillating performance.

The choir gave an energetic performance as they dished out some of their old and latest songs which included “If you believe”, “Huya mose”, “Makanaka Jesu”, “Musharukwa”, “Holy Spirit”, “Lord My God” and “Izwi” among others.

In an interview, group spokesperson Rondell Wine said everything went according to plan.

“The gospel festival was designed to celebrate the dichotomy of modern day music and African theme which was recorded live,” he said.

“For now, we are working on the Christmas programme as preparations are beginning this month end.

“We want to do the same . We are happy that everything went according to plan.”

The event was divided into two parts with Friday dedicated to contemporary gospel night, while the closing night (Saturday) was the “Africa night”.

At The Venue in Avondale a small crowd attended the fourth edition of the Jacaranda Music Festival.

Again, the festival also ran for two days from Friday to Saturday with performances by Jah Prayzah, Hope Masike, Bryan K, Mookomba and Mbeu.

It was held under the theme, “In Music We Trust”.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, sungura ace Alick Macheso had a good day in office at the Newton Music Factory, formerly Bassline, in Newton South Africa on Saturday night as he made a welcome return to probably one of his favourite music hunting grounds.

Macheso is a big hit in South Africa with the largely Zimbabwean music lovers domiciled there.

The sungura giant has also made some serious in-roads in the Limpopo province and his publicist Tich Makahamadze said they were happy with the turn of events during their two-week tour of South Africa.

“South Africa is our second home and I am really happy that we are having sold out shows,” he said.

“We missed our fans this side and you can tell the connection we have with them from the numbers coming.

“We will be having our last show in Capetown on October 17 at the Goodhope Civic Hall.”

South African based music critic Mannie Rungano said Macheso had proved his mettle with the South African shows.

“Macheso is just legendary and he literally packed Newtown Music Factory formerly Bassline,” he said.

“We are happy that our Zimbabwean artists are demonstrating the capacity to perform anywhere and Macheso is a good example.”

Macheso performed in Germiston last night and the band will stay a week longer in Johannesburg before proceeding to Cape Town. Herald