WE WILL TAP INTO DIASPORA TALENT : GOVT

THE Government is in the process of refining its diaspora policy to ensure that citizens based in different parts of the world are not left out in the national development agenda.
The policy review is anchored on President Mnangagwa’s philosophy
that no citizen should be left behind, as the country moves towards Vision
2030. Speaking to attendees at a Cop26 preparation meeting with Zimbabweans in
London, Zimbabwe Ambassador (Rtd) Colonel Christian Katsande said Government is
seeking to come up with an inclusive diaspora strategy.
President Mnangagwa will be attending the 2021 United
Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow Scotland which runs from October
31 to November 12.
“We expect the new Diaspora Policy to promote and
strengthen Diaspora’s engagement, establish formal institutional and
coordination structures, and establish Diaspora trade and investment frameworks
to promote Public Private Partnerships (PPP) involving diaspora consortiums,”
said Ambassador Katsande.
Ambassador Katsande said the country is looking to tap into
the talent held in the diaspora especially in dealing with new emerging
challenges, like how to balance economic growth and environmental
considerations.
“The Government anticipates the Diaspora to play an active
role in the implementation of Climate Changes measures to reduce emissions. The
Government needs the expertise, technical and innovative skills of the diaspora
to effectively implement measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and
adapting the current technologies,” said Ambassador Katsande. He listed sectors
where foreign held expertise will be needed which includes research,
innovation, and industrialisation in green technologies in agriculture,
manufacturing, mining, trade, investment, tourism, and other sectors.
The UK based community is planning a major homecoming event
called the ZIMTHRIVE, which was originally intended for last year but was
postponed due to Covid-19.
According to official statistics there are about 128 000
Zimbabweans resident in the United Kingdom and they play a part in the
development of the country, as they remit millions of free funds periodically. Herald
