WE WILL TAP INTO DIASPORA TALENT : GOVT

THE Government is in the process of refining its diaspora policy to ensure that citizens based in different parts of the world are not left out in the national development agenda.

The policy review is anchored on President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that no citizen should be left behind, as the country moves towards Vision 2030. Speaking to attendees at a Cop26 preparation meeting with Zimbabweans in London, Zimbabwe Ambassador (Rtd) Colonel Christian Katsande said Government is seeking to come up with an inclusive diaspora strategy.

President Mnangagwa will be attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow Scotland which runs from October 31 to November 12.

“We expect the new Diaspora Policy to promote and strengthen Diaspora’s engagement, establish formal institutional and coordination structures, and establish Diaspora trade and investment frameworks to promote Public Private Partnerships (PPP) involving diaspora consortiums,” said Ambassador Katsande.

Ambassador Katsande said the country is looking to tap into the talent held in the diaspora especially in dealing with new emerging challenges, like how to balance economic growth and environmental considerations.

“The Government anticipates the Diaspora to play an active role in the implementation of Climate Changes measures to reduce emissions. The Government needs the expertise, technical and innovative skills of the diaspora to effectively implement measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and adapting the current technologies,” said Ambassador Katsande. He listed sectors where foreign held expertise will be needed which includes research, innovation, and industrialisation in green technologies in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, trade, investment, tourism, and other sectors.

The UK based community is planning a major homecoming event called the ZIMTHRIVE, which was originally intended for last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

According to official statistics there are about 128 000 Zimbabweans resident in the United Kingdom and they play a part in the development of the country, as they remit millions of free funds periodically. Herald