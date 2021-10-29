WE WERE IN LOVE : TEEN DOMESTIC WORKER RAPES EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER (12)

A teenage domestic worker has been jailed 12 years for raping his employer’s 12-year-old daughter.

Abraham Kiyari, 17, of Tendera Farm in Chinhoyi was arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with three counts of rape.

Five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour for five years.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on January 11, 2021, Kiyari proposed love to the juvenile who accepted the proposal.

On the same day during the night, he sneaked into her bedroom which was left unlocked and sexually abused her once.

On January 12, and during the night, Kiyari once again got into the juvenile’s bedroom which was left unlocked, awakened the juvenile and abused her once.

On January 13, at around 1am, Kiyari again went to her bedroom and as usual abused the juvenile once.

However, all hell broke loose when he went out of the bedroom and the dogs barked awakening the girl’s mother. She went out to investigate what was transpiring. The juvenile’s mother noticed that Kiyari’s door was open and he was missing.

She made further investigations and noticed that her daughter’s door was open, prompting her to question her daughter who revealed the matter.

On January 19, the juvenile made a report to the police and she was referred to hospital for medical examination. Investigations led to the arrest of Kiyari. H Metro