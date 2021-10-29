WE WERE IN LOVE : TEEN DOMESTIC WORKER RAPES EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER (12)

A teenage domestic worker has been jailed 12 years for raping his employer’s 12-year-old daughter.
Abraham Kiyari, 17, of Tendera Farm in Chinhoyi was
arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with three counts
of rape.
Five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour
for five years.
Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on January
11, 2021, Kiyari proposed love to the juvenile who accepted the proposal.
On the same day during the night, he sneaked into her
bedroom which was left unlocked and sexually abused her once.
On January 12, and during the night, Kiyari once again got
into the juvenile’s bedroom which was left unlocked, awakened the juvenile and
abused her once.
On January 13, at around 1am, Kiyari again went to her
bedroom and as usual abused the juvenile once.
However, all hell broke loose when he went out of the
bedroom and the dogs barked awakening the girl’s mother. She went out to
investigate what was transpiring. The
juvenile’s mother noticed that Kiyari’s door was open and he was missing.
She made further investigations and noticed that her
daughter’s door was open, prompting her to question her daughter who revealed
the matter.
On January 19, the juvenile made a report to the police and
she was referred to hospital for medical examination. Investigations led to the
arrest of Kiyari. H Metro
