WE ARE PLUGGING GOLD LEAKAGES : TOP GOLD BUYER

GOLD buying company Better Brands Jewellery (BBJ) is confident it will be able to deliver its set target of two tonnes of gold per month to Fidelity Printer and Refiners (FPR).
BBJ chief executive officer Mr Scott Sakupwanya, who is
also chairperson of the National Gold Buyers Association of Zimbabwe (NGBAZ),
said the company will play its part to ensure the country achieves its target
of delivering 27 tonnes of gold to FPR this year.
“In June, our total tally for the year was approximately
1,4 tonnes of gold, but that has since gone up, pretty much in line with what
we had said we would do. If it were not for fly-by-night buyers who are
disrupting the industry, I believe the country could have achieved the 27
tonnes target by now.”
NGBAZ is understood to be working closely with FPR to plug
gold leakages.
“Our thrust is to ensure the country’s interests are
protected in the trading of gold, and our mandate is to raise bullion
deliveries through solid and recognisable structures as well as help with the
monitoring and co-ordination of licensed players.”
FPR acting general manager Mr Peter Magaramombe said BBJ is
one of their biggest clients.
“Better Brands remains one of the biggest gold-buying agent
for Fidelity. From January to September, they have delivered 3,8 tonnes,” he
said. Sunday Mail
