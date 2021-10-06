WARRIORS STAR BARRED FROM BOARDING GHANA BOUND FLIGHT

ALL Warriors’ players landed in Acrra, Ghana, except for the defence duo of United States-based Teenage Hadebe and United Kingdom-based Brandon Galloway.
Reports are that Hadebe was denied permission to board a
flight to Ghana three times by United States airport officials.
Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare told Chronicle Sport
from Ghana on Wednesday afternoon that the Houston Dynamo defender initially
missed his flight after arriving late from a game and the second attempt to fly
was denied as a result of a technical glitch on his Covid-19 vaccination card,
which had no code, and the third time authorities asked for some papers, which
he produced, but was still prevented from boarding.
“Arrangements have been made for an official from Houston
Dynamo to accompany him to the airport,” said Mpandare.
He said Galloway’s case was an issue of a misunderstanding
from the person who was checking him in at the airport.
“They wanted a visa yet it’s issued at the port of entry
for all Commonwealth countries. It was a minor misunderstanding which will be
sorted out tonight for the player to fly in,” said Mpandare.
The Warriors went to their base in Cape Coast where they
will hold their first training session later on Wednesday.
Warriors Squad
Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin
Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).
Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendan Galloway
(Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman
Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa
(Wigan), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai
Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat
(Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous
Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC),
Thabani Kamsoko (Zesco).
Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden
Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)Chronicle
