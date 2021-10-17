VILLAGE HEAD INVADES APOSTOLIC SHRINE

A Domboshava village head has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly trying to invade an apostolic sect shrine, which he wants to subdivide and sell as residential stands.
Wiriranayi Gwindi has been dragged to the Supreme Court by
the Johanne Masowe Chishanu Esikiti, who claim that the shrine was given to
them in 1988. They accuse the village
head of trying to benefit from the land which does not belong to him.
The apostolic sect that boasts of around 5 000 worshippers
is being represented by its leader Anyplay Chasi who claims that they have been
worshipping at the shrine for more than three decades before Gwindi claimed
that the land was his.
The matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court under
SC261/20 after both parties failed to accept the outcomes of the magistrates
and High Court judgements.
In their appeal of the judgement handed down by Justice Esther Muremba, dated
May 21, the apostolic sect leaders claimed that Gwindi had no right to claim
that the worshipping place belongs to him.
“The court a quo erred by failing to consider that the
respondent did not establish any rights in relation to the land in question
and, therefore, there was no basis to make a ruling against the appellants who
proved their rights in that they were given the land in question by Augustine
Chaitezvi in 1986, which position was confirmed by the then chief Chinamhora on
the 7th of April 1988,” argued the sect.
“The court a quo erred by confirming a finding by the
magistrates court to the effect that the respondent (Gwindi) is the owner of
the five pieces of land or contour ridges which is contradictory to another
finding by the magistrates court that the land belong to Chaitezvi family.”
According to the letter dated April 7, 1988, attached to
the court documents signed by the ward council identified as Gahadza and
headman Alfred Gwindi, the apostolic sect was confirmed to be the occupiers of
the 2ha piece of land.
“We have agreed that these can worship here since the law
doesn’t allow people to gather everywhere.
“They have agreed that they will use one place. We urge the
parties to be peaceful since these are people who approached us with a
request,” read the letter.
The matter was also brought before chief Chinamhora.
Domboshava has become a hunting ground for home-seekers
following reports that traditional leaders are selling out prime land at cheap
