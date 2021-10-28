US$50 TICKET PRICES ANGER FANS

THERE is outrage in domestic football after the Premier Soccer League came up with outrageous ticket prices, for fans the Chibuku Super Cup, with the VVIP tickets costing more than what one would require to watch an English Premiership match.
It means a VVIP ticket, to watch the tournament’s
quarter-finals, will cost more than what a season ticket holder, with the
cheapest tickets, spent to watch the blockbuster English Premiership battle
between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend.
It will cost twice what the season ticket holders forked
out, on average, to watch the league matches at Leeds United, Manchester City,
West Ham United, Leicester City and Aston Villa, who have Zimbabwe
international, Marvelous Nakamba, on their books.
The VVIP ticket for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals,
set for this weekend at Baobab in Ngezi, will be US$50 while the cheapest
tickets will go for US$20.
It’s the first domestic top-flight league matches which
fans will be allowed to watch, since thousands poured into Barbourfields, for
the Challenge Cup showdown between FC Platinum and Highlanders, in February,
last year.
However, even though two matches will be played each day,
the league chiefs have come up with some outrageous ticket prices, which are
likely to be out of reach for the ordinary fan, who has stuck with the game,
even after it was brought to a halt.
The cheapest tickets for the Chibuku Super Cup will cost
about 10 times what the cheapest tickets cost for fans (R40), to watch the
Soweto Derby, between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
According to the authoritative www.givemesport.com
<http://www.givemesport.com> website, this is what ticket holders, in the
English Premiership, paid for the cheapest tickets to watch their teams this
season:
West Ham — £320 —
(about US$440, average US$23).
Manchester City —
£325 — (about US$445, average US$23.4).
Leeds United —
£349 — (about US$478, average US$25).
Leicester City —
£365 — (about U$500, average US$26).
Aston Villa — £370 — (about US$508, average
US$26.7).
Burnley — £390 —
(about US$535, average US$28).
Southampton —
£399 — (about US$547, average US$28.7).
Newcastle United
— £417 — (about US$572, average US$30).
Brentford — £419
— (about US$574, average US$30.2).
Everton — £420 —
(about US$576, average US$30.3).
Crystal Palace —
£435 — (about US$597, average US$31.4).
Watford — £496 —
(about US$680, average US$35.7).
Norwich City —
£499 — (about US$684, average US$36).
Manchester United
— £532 —(about US$730, average US$38.4).
Brighton —
£545 — (about US$748, average US$39.3).
Wolves —
£549 — (about US$753, average US$39.6).
Chelsea — £595 — (about US$816, average US$42.9).
Liverpool — £685
— (about US$940, average US$36).
Tottenham — £807
— (about US$1 107, average US$42.4).
Arsenal — £891 —
(about US$1 222, average US$46.9)
The Premier Soccer League announced yesterday fans will
need to part with between US$20, for the rest of the ground tickets, and US$50
for the VVIP, or the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent, at the interbank rate, to gain
entrance at the match venue.
The tickets are expected to go on sale today, at the
participating clubs’ offices, as spectators prepare to return to the stadium
for the first time in nearly two years.
The PSL were granted permission to allow 2 000 fully
vaccinated fans for the Chibuku Super Cup matches, after ZIFA’s application was
approved by the Ministry of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation.
The spectators are expected to produce their national
identity cards, and vaccination cards, at the point of ticket sales.
Dynamos Supporters Association (Harare chapter)
spokesperson, Solomon Chingono, yesterday told The Herald the ticket pricing
was a huge strain on their pockets.
“The pegged prices came as a shock to us as supporters,
more importantly, coming from a difficult period like the Covid-19 lockdown,
where most people have had to make ends meet, with the very little we earn.’’
Chicken Inn will get the ball rolling against hometown side
Ngezi Platinum Stars, in a mid-morning kick-off, before FC Platinum and
Highlanders clash at 3pm, on Saturday.
Newboys Cranborne Bullets will warm the stage against
Harare City on Sunday morning before Dynamos’ showdown with Black Rhinos, in
the afternoon.
“The last time we went out to enjoy a football match we
paid at most US$3-US$5 Rest of Ground,’’ said Chingono.
“We do understand how Covid-19 has affected most of the
clubs but, as fans, we haven’t been spared either.
“We feel the minimum charge is a tad unfair for the
ordinary fan.’’
Another local football fan Shungu Kamukapa vented his disappointment
on Twitter.
“Why do you want to take people for granted, with the type
of our football US$20 is madness. In fact, total madness.
“PSL have let down the fans in a very big way by trying to
rob Peter to pay Paul.
“All you are after is squeezing the little dollars in our
pockets, with no regard in improving the stadiums,” he tweeted.
DeMbare cheerleader Chris “Romario” Musekiwa said it didn’t
make sense.
“PSL is totally offside, the US$20 cheapest ticket for a
local club match is unheard of and ridiculous. Even when Brazil came here in
2010, we paid far less than that, to watch some of the world stars,’’ he said.
“If they don’t want fans for the Chibuku Super Cup matches
they can openly say so.’’
Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association founding
president, Eddie “Mboma’’ Nyatanga, urged the PSL to listen to their
constituency.
“Without fans, there will be no football and there is no
need for this drama when we should be making our football appeal to the
supporters,’’ he said.
The PSL yesterday said no tickets will be sold at the
stadium.
Each club have been allocated 250 tickets to sell at their
offices. Herald
