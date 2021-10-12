UNI'S SEX FOR MARKS SCANDAL GOES TO THE HIGH COURT

The case of a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) lecturer Tapiwa Mudyahoto who is being sued for $5 million after allegedly demanding sex for marks from a female student will now be heard at the High Court in Masvingo.
The case was filed at Masvingo Magistrates Court in
December 2020 but because of the huge amounts involved it had to be moved to
the High Court.
The matter is under case number HC124/21.
Mudyahoto initially sued Nomsa Mwashita for $3m for causing
him humiliation by reporting him to the University for alleged sexual abuse.
Mwashita in turn made the counter claim of $5 million for pain and suffering as
a result of the sexual harassment.
Mudyahoto says Mwashita, a Bachelor of Education (BED)
student made a false report to authorities alleging that the former demanded
sex from her in exchange for marks. Mwashita went on to fail the module taught
by Mudyahoto and she blamed the result on her refusal to give in to her
lecturer’s demands.
Mudyahoto who says he has a PHD in Philosophy from Fort
Hare University taught Introduction to sport module and in 2019 Mwashita was
one of his 24 students under Part 1 Semester 2.
He says in his court application that the University
cleared him of any wrongdoing after three independent lecturers remarked
Mwashita’s examination papers and all three still gave her a fail
Mwashita is however, denying the claim and court documents
seen by The Mirror allege that Mwashita’s papers were remarked by three
lecturers who gave her a pass mark after she complained to the authorities.
“The plaintiff went through untold pain and suffering as a
result of the defendant’s actions and was psychologically tortured, humiliated,
and harassed and continues to suffer as such.
“The plaintiff claims the payment of $5m for pain and
suffering as a result of the sexual harassment…, Interest at the prescribed
rate of the sum $5m from the date of summons to the date of full and final
settlement and costs of suit at an attorney and client scale,” reads part of
the counterclaim,” reads part of Mwashita’s court documents. Masvingo Mirror
