TOP COPS TRANSFERRED AFTER ZANU PF SUPPORTERS ARE BASHED

MASHONALAND Central police commanders have been transferred with immediate effect in what sources claim was retribution for actions over their alleged failure to control juniors who assaulted Zanu PF supporters in Bindura a fortnight ago.
Police from Bindura pounced on a Zanu PF restructuring
meeting and assaulted ruling party members, allegedly in retaliation for an
assault on one of their colleagues by a party activist.
The police, who were clad in riot gear, fired teargas
canisters before assaulting ruling party officials who included Shamva district
chairperson Phamhidzayi Chirimuuta.
Chirimuuta confirmed the attack to NewsDay.
But two weeks on, according to a leaked police document
dated October 11, officer commanding Mashonaland Central province Commissioner
Priscilla Makotose and one Superintendent J Pauta of police intelligence were
transferred from the province.
Makotose has been transferred to Manicaland where she is
swapping with Commissioner W Makechemu while Pauta has been posted to Midlands
where he is swapping with Superintendent T Chikarahate.
“Officers should commence preparations for departure and
are expected to report to their new stations not later than October 19, 2021,
thereafter CMM commanders should submit causality returns,” the document read.
“The following transfers have been approved and should be
implemented accordingly:
“Comm P Makotose from Mash Central PHD to Manicaland PHQ as
OC province, Comm W Makamache from Manicaland PHQ to Mash Central PHQ as OC
province, Supt J Pauta from Mash Central PHQ to Midlands PHQ as PPIO and Supt T
Chikarahate from Midlands PHQ to Mash Central PHQ as PPIO.”
Police sources in Mashonaland Central disclosed that the
top police officers were transferred for failing to stop their juniors from
bashing the Zanu PF supporters.
The sources also alleged polarisation within the police
force in the province where Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, who hails
from the province, is battling to retain the chairmanship post in the
forthcoming Zanu PF provincial elections.
He is being challenged by Tafadzwa Musarara, who is the
district co-ordinating chairperson for Mazowe.
The sources alleged that some police officers were
demanding that Musarara should book for his meetings while Kazembe was given a
blank cheque allegedly through officer commanding Bindura district
Superintendent Gladman Chiparaushe, his ex-classmate at school.
Efforts to contact Kazembe and Musarara were fruitless as
their mobile phones went unanswered.
But national police spokesperson Assitant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said: “These are normal police transfers which are conducted at the
behest of the Commissioner-General of the police (Godwin Matanga) when the need
arises.”
He added: “There is no element of malice or punishment in
the transfers which came out on October 11.” Newsday
