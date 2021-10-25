TOBACCO AND BOOZE LEVY LOOMS

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care is proposing an alcohol and tobacco levy to fund healthcare services in the country.
Responding to priority issues raised by the Portfolio
Committee on Health chaired by Dr Ruth Labode at the pre-budget seminar
underway in Victoria Falls, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also
Health and Child Care Minister said the country can raise money for health needs
without having to tax all its citizens.
Dr Chiwenga implored Ministry of Finance and Economic
Development to abide by the Abuja Declaration which recommended setting aside
15 percent of the national budget for health services as this will go a long
way in implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“The Ministry of Health would like to start by
acknowledging the support we are getting from the Ministry of Finance with the
13 percent budget it is our hope that as we go forward the Ministry of Finance
will be able to implement the Abuja Declaration of 15 percent allocation to
healthcare services.
“However, allow me to point out that besides the 15
percent, it is our sincere plea that the Ministry should prioritise allocating
more funding to the health sector which has proved to be the backbone of the
economy. We are cognisant that this will take a bit of some time, but if the
nation is not healthy, we cannot grow, we cannot develop and therefore a
healthy nation is mandatory for us to grow our economy,” said the VP.
“The ministry is proposing that a certain percentage of the
Zinara funds be ring-fenced to finance health services such as purchasing of
ambulances required in cases of road traffic accidents and the treatment of
victims of accidents requiring hospitalisation.
“It is also proposed that a certain number of cigarettes be
reserved for financing health. If we take a packet of 20 cigarettes and remove
four cigarettes, it means every five packets sold one goes to the national
health services. With regard to alcohol, a certain number of bottles should
contribute to financing of healthcare services. I am saying we cannot collect a
two percent tax from non-users of these things so if we can take be it a cent
from every bottle of alcohol and it goes to national health services it will
help.”
The VP said the funds will go a long way in addressing the
scourge of cancer and other health needs.
Dr Chiwenga said the levies can be collected at the source
by charging manufacturers or dealers who would be required to acquit to
Government.
He said while Zimbabwe’s health sector has been heavily
dependent on donor funding, it’s time for more funding from Government.
“While the health sector is one of those with huge donor
support, we are glad to tell you that Government support to the health sector
has increased significantly in the past three years. There has been a gradual
increase in the percentage of total funding for health by Finance Ministry gone
from US$287million in 2014 to US$949.3 million in 2020. The 54 percent increase
can be attributed to both increase in domestic funding and decrease in external
funding.
“I think, the Ministry of Finance on that score they have
done a tremendous job and we ask that they continue on that trajectory so that
at the end we can be able to stand on our own and say if the donors come fine,
if they don’t come still, we will be okay,” he said.
Dr Chiwenga commended Treasury for prioritising the health
sector in foreign currency allocation saying there has been an increase in
access for procurement of equipment and medical supplies in 2021, with
US$90,million recently approved for procurement of Covid-19 equipment and
medical supplies.
Dr Chiwenga said the country expects to begin open-heart
surgeries at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare in 2022 and implored Treasury to
finance the initiative.
He said significant funds should be set aside for
construction of health facilities and mobile clinics around the country.
Dr Chiwenga said funds should be set aside for free mental
health treatment at a time when abuse of drugs is a serious societal challenge
leading to mental challenges especially among the youths.
He said there should be funds set aside for contraceptives
and sanitary wear although the Health Ministry has been supporting this through
public health facilities with provision of family planning services. Chronicle
