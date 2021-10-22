THREESOME RAPE PROPHET GOES ON THE RUN

A self-proclaimed prophet, who was arrested for allegedly engaging in a threesome with two minor children, is on the run after he was freed on bail.

It is said Prophet Mkhuli Mudimba (40) met the two minor children aged 11 and 13 in Pelandaba suburb. Mudimba asked the minors to help him carry luggage to his home.

When they got there he enticed them to enter his bedroom.

It is said he instructed them to strip naked and engaged in a threesome with them. After the sexual attack, he freed the 13-year-old, who went home and disclosed the sex attack to her parents.

The 11-year-old is missing and police are looking for her, the court heard.

Mudimba was arrested and appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing a rape charge. He was granted $5 000 bail and after that he fled.

The court has issued a warrant of arrest. B Metro