THREE TEACHERS BEAT UP THREE PUPILS

AT LEAST 10 pupils at St Benedict High School got injured
when they were beaten by three teachers for making electrical connections in
their study room.
Tafadzwa Manjoro
A senior teacher Tafadzwa Manjoro, his colleague only
identified as Moyo and another unidentified teacher were reported to have
pounced at the boys’ hostels and beat up children.
The three teachers threatened the students with further
disciplinary measures if the case reached their parents.
The incident took place around midnight on October 13.
Irked by the degree of injuries to the more than 10
children, one of the students posted the incident on a School WhatsApp group.
Manjoro told H-Metro that the incident took place but the
story circulating on social media was exaggerated.
“Yes, we had a misunderstanding with the children but the
story circulating on social media has been exaggerated,” said Manjoro.
“I have since engaged the injured students ‘ parents and
resolved the matter,” he said.
One of the parents also confirmed the injury of his child
saying the student received treatment and has since returned to the school.
“Yes, my child was injured. We resolved the matter amicably
in the best interest of the child.
“He was medically treated on Saturday as well as on Sunday.
“His situation will be reviewed on Monday and he has since
returned to school since he will start his “A” level exams soon.
“I trust the boy will now concentrate on his studies as he
is due to write his “A” level exams soon, ” said the parent.
The children were reported to have been found concentrating
on their cellphones and their laptops which were connected to electrical cables
in the ceiling.
Manjoro dismissed allegations that the children were not
taken for treatment and that he threatened further beatings if the pupils took
the issue to their parents.
