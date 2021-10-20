THREE TEACHERS BEAT UP THREE PUPILS

Tafadzwa Manjoro AT LEAST 10 pupils at St Benedict High School got injured when they were beaten by three teachers for making electrical connections in their study room.

A senior teacher Tafadzwa Manjoro, his colleague only identified as Moyo and another unidentified teacher were reported to have pounced at the boys’ hostels and beat up children.

The three teachers threatened the students with further disciplinary measures if the case reached their parents.

The incident took place around midnight on October 13.

Irked by the degree of injuries to the more than 10 children, one of the students posted the incident on a School WhatsApp group.

Manjoro told H-Metro that the incident took place but the story circulating on social media was exaggerated.

“Yes, we had a misunderstanding with the children but the story circulating on social media has been exaggerated,” said Manjoro.

“I have since engaged the injured students ‘ parents and resolved the matter,” he said.

One of the parents also confirmed the injury of his child saying the student received treatment and has since returned to the school.

“Yes, my child was injured. We resolved the matter amicably in the best interest of the child.

“He was medically treated on Saturday as well as on Sunday.

“His situation will be reviewed on Monday and he has since returned to school since he will start his “A” level exams soon.

“I trust the boy will now concentrate on his studies as he is due to write his “A” level exams soon, ” said the parent.

The children were reported to have been found concentrating on their cellphones and their laptops which were connected to electrical cables in the ceiling.

Manjoro dismissed allegations that the children were not taken for treatment and that he threatened further beatings if the pupils took the issue to their parents. H Metro