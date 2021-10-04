THREE MAKOKOROZA KILLED BY CARBON MONOXIDE

Three artisanal miners died recently after breathing carbon monoxide generated by a petrol engine they took underground to run a water pump in Shurugwi.

The incident occurred last Thursday, barely a week after three other miners died at Bonsa mine, again in Shurugwi, after a ladder they were using collapsed.

Police in Shurugwi said the three who died in the disaster were pumping water underground at J and C Mine and died in succession.

As the first passed out the second went down and when he was hit the third went down. Area legislator, Cde Rabson Nyathi, who also confirmed the tragedy said the three had taken a petrol engine pump into a 20-metre-deep shaft.

“They started the engine while underground and then went out leaving it running. One of them then later got underground to check the levels of water, but due to carbon monoxide he died.

“The second one went down to check why the first partner did not return and he was also chocked and died, the same happened to the third guy, and they all died tragically in succession while trying to check on each other,” he said.

Police identified the deceased as Moses Mzila (18), Gilbert Makusha (24) and Vusa Mabutho (24), all of Dombojena in Shurugwi.

Carbon monoxide is generated within petrol engines and kills in fairly low concentrations by replacing the oxygen in the bloodstream. Herald