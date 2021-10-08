THESE THREE KIDS ARE NOT MINE : I'M IMPOTENT

IN another paternity row between husband and wife brought before the courts, a Mutare man is denying responsibility for three of his children, and claims that they were born during the time he was impotent.

Simon Mberengwa is adamant that the children are not his, and his wife, Gracious Mudimu sought the intervention of the courts to have him ordered to pay for the minors’ upkeep.

The couple has four children together.

Mberengwa is accepting responsibility for the last child only, claiming he could not have fathered the other three as they were born when he was still suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato presided over the matter.

Mudimu told the court that Mberengwa is refusing to provide for the family, and wants him to pay $29 200 for the four children.

“He earns $40 000 as a truck driver, and can afford to pay the $29 200,” she said.

However, Mberengwa refused to budge.

He maintained that he could not take care of children that are not his.

“My Worship, three of the four children are not mine. They were born during the time I was impotent. However, the fourth child was born after I got help, and I am owning up to that responsibility,” he said, adding: “I do not earn $40 000, but $12 000.”

Mberengwa offered to pay only $3 000, saying that is what he affords while they wait for DNA results to determine the paternity of the children. Mr Chipato, however, ordered him to pay $10 000 for the four minors. Manica Post