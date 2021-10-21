TEXTILE FIRM BOSS GETS PEACE ORDER AFTER GAY BOY SLUR

A HARARE Civil Court magistrate has granted a peace order in favour of managing director and grandson to the late Waverley Blankets Pvt Ltd owner Victor Cohen, Aron Vico which bars Amanda Berkowitz née Cohen from carrying out violent acts against him.
The order also bars Berkowitz from threatening Vico, using
language or behaving in a manner towards Vico that is likely to provoke his
peace in any way.
In his application, Vico wanted his aunt Berkowitz née
Cohen restrained from accessing his workplace, hurling insults and making any
threats of violence against him. Vico claimed Berkowitz shouted at him and
insulted him when she recently visited his workplace, therefore he wanted a
peace order against her. Vico claimed Berkowitz and himself are involved in
several disputes some of which are pending before both the Lower and Supreme
Court.
“Furthermore, the respondent has initiated a handful of
criminal cases against me, a number of which crumbled before they even
commenced owing to the apparent lack of substance inherent in them, “reads
Vico’s application.
In her opposing affidavit, Berkowitz told the court that
the applicant had no right to bar her from visiting a company in which she is a
shareholder. Berkowitz further submitted to the court that Vico was just an
employee in a company wherein she is the majority shareholder.
“I am the majority shareholder of Waverley Blankets (Pvt)
Ltd. See a copy of the CR2 attached as annexure “A”. Applicant has accordingly
no right to bar a majority shareholder from visiting her company,” reads
Berkowitz’s opposing affidavit.
She admitted to calling Vico a thief and a gay boy because
he allegedly refused to pay her dividends. Herald
