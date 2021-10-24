TEEN KILLS MOTHER, TWO KIDS

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy went berserk on Friday afternoon and killed a woman and her two children in rural Beitbridge.

The boy allegedly dragged the deceased Sarina Mbedzi (24) and her two children, Thanganedzo Mbedzi (6) and Phidzuro Mbedzi (5), into a hut and set it on fire.

The three were burnt beyond recognition.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nytahi confirmed the incident.

“On October 22, 2021, a male juvenile (16) ran amok and fatally struck Sarina Mbedzi (24) with a wooden stick before strangling her two children,” Nyathi said.

“The teenager is on fee bail for another case of murder for killing his aunt, Muhlaba Mbedzi (62) in April 2021 in Fula Village Beitbridge.”

Police expressed concern over the increase in murder cases in communities resulting from petty disputes.

“In a related case which occurred on October 20, 2021 at Siakaloba Village, Siyakobvhu, responsible Siazemba was stabbed with a knife on the groin by his brother Lloyd Siazemba after the victim became violent whilst they were thatching a bedroom hut together with their brother Joseph Siazemba,” Nyathi said.

“Police urges members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and try to solve disputes amicably.” Standard