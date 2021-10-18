TEEN HANGS SELF AFTER GIRLFRIEND ROW

A TEENAGER from Pumula Old suburb in Bulawayo committed suicide after allegedly being involved altercation with his girlfriend after he accused her of cheating.
Nkosini Qiniso Ndlovu (19) was found hanging from the roof
trusses at his home by his 18-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of
Saturday morning.
The girlfriend, whose name has been withheld, is said to
have visited him for a sleepover.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident on Monday morning.
He said the teenager had initially accused his girlfriend
of cheating on him before they resolved their differences.
“But his girlfriend is said to have assured him that she
was not cheating on him. They retired to bed and in the middle of the night the
girl discovered that she was now alone in bed. She decided to check for her
boyfriend and found him hanging from the roof trusses. The matter was reported
to the police and we are treating it as a sudden death case,” he said.
Inspector Ncube said members of the public having
challenges should seek counselling services.
“A young life was lost unnecessarily. We urge couples to
seek counselling services. Again, these are young people who still have a lot
to understand when it comes to relationship matters, we call on community
elders to take keen interest in what young people are doing to avoid having
similar incidents,” said Inspector Ncube.
He could not disclose the occupations of the two teenagers.
Chronicle
