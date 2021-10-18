TEEN HANGS SELF AFTER GIRLFRIEND ROW

A TEENAGER from Pumula Old suburb in Bulawayo committed suicide after allegedly being involved altercation with his girlfriend after he accused her of cheating.

Nkosini Qiniso Ndlovu (19) was found hanging from the roof trusses at his home by his 18-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The girlfriend, whose name has been withheld, is said to have visited him for a sleepover.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

He said the teenager had initially accused his girlfriend of cheating on him before they resolved their differences.

“But his girlfriend is said to have assured him that she was not cheating on him. They retired to bed and in the middle of the night the girl discovered that she was now alone in bed. She decided to check for her boyfriend and found him hanging from the roof trusses. The matter was reported to the police and we are treating it as a sudden death case,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said members of the public having challenges should seek counselling services.

“A young life was lost unnecessarily. We urge couples to seek counselling services. Again, these are young people who still have a lot to understand when it comes to relationship matters, we call on community elders to take keen interest in what young people are doing to avoid having similar incidents,” said Inspector Ncube.

He could not disclose the occupations of the two teenagers. Chronicle