TEEN ARRESTED FOR INSERTING FINGERS INTO THREE-YEAR-OLD'S PRIVATES

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly inserting his finger into the privates of a three-year-old.

The incident happened this week on Monday in Cowdray Park suburb.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged parents to monitor their children.

“Times have changed and now we are living in a globalised world so this means our children are copying what they see on TV and practise it.

“We would like to urge parents to monitor what their children watch because if they let them watch anything on TV, they could watch X-rated films and such films have a bad influence on the children.

There is a high probability that the 14-year-old could have watched X- rated film,” he said.

A family insider said on the fateful day the boy was playing with the child and she got too tired and the 14-year-old neighbour carried her to his home and put her on his bed.

“They spent a large chunk of time playing together, and the child felt tired. The boy carried her to his home and laid her on his bed in his bedroom.

“He then inserted his forefinger into her private parts and played with her private parts. The minor woke up to find him having inserted his finger into her private parts, in pain and bleeding as well,” said an insider.

She rushed to her mother and asked her to wash her panty because she was bleeding, the insider added.

Worried by that, her mother asked her what happened to her and she revealed that her neighbour inserted his forefinger into her private parts.

She reported the matter leading to the arrest of the boy. B Metro