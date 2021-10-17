TEACHERS PUSH FOR STRIKE ACTION

ZIMBABWE Teachers Association (Zimta) members in Bulawayo have urged its leadership to call for strike action over poor salaries.
In a position paper dated October 14, 2021, addressed to
the Zimta national leadership, the teachers said they had run out of patience
with the government over false promises to improve their working conditions.
They demanded that, at least half of their salaries be paid
in United States dollars.
Their complaints come as prices of basic goods and services
have been on a sharp rise in recent weeks as the local currency continues to
tank against major currencies.
Government has reacted by naming, shaming and arresting
alleged currency fixers.
However, this has done little to stop price hikes.
Zimta Bulawayo provincial secretary Promise Keti called on
the union leadership to provide a clear direction in response to their
grievances related to “slave wages.”
“For the record, it is a fact that educators are
incapacitated due to the current slave
salaries being paid by the employer, and have run out of patience with the
empty promises we have been getting. Educators can no longer afford a decent
professional dress code as expected,” Keti said.
“Given the above concerns, we recommend to the national
executive that Zimta must immediately declare a total withdrawal of labour by
all its members until the government has addressed these grievances.
“As a condition for the resumption of duty, payment of
salaries must be at least 50% US$ and the remainder in RTGS.
“No more pegging salaries on the interbank rate. Educators
will not invigilate the coming examinations unless all these concerns have been
addressed.”
Zimta chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu yesterday confirmed
receipt of the position paper from the Bulawayo branch, but said the union was
yet to meet to deliberate on the way forward.
“We will look at that position as a national leadership and
subject it to a national consensus because we are representing members who are
all over the country and we represent a diversity of interests and opinions in
their own right.
“Once it’s deliberated on, then we will issue a
co-ordinated response,” Ndlovu said Newsday
