TEACHER GOES BERSERK OVER DIRTY CLASSROOM

A St Engenas Zivavose High school teacher is in hot soup after an alleged fist fight with a Form 6 pupil on October 11, 2021, ended badly after the pupil sustained serious injuries on the face.
It is alleged that the teacher, Desire Chimwanza was
whipping pupils for not sweeping the classroom and Tatendaishe Mverecha refused
to be beaten.
Chimwanza allegedly started to assault the pupil using bare
hands and clenched fists on the face and Tatendaishe suffered a swollen face.
Tatendaishe however reported the police and his father then
approached school authorities for a mutual agreement but they reportedly
refused to foot his son’s medical bills.
Thomas Mverecha, father to Tatendaishe told TellZim News
that school authorities had failed to show a human face and that he was now
seized with making sure that his child gets medical attention.
“The school administration refused to take my child to the
hospital because they feared there will be need for a police report. I am now
making sure that my child gets treatment at Ndanga Hospital since they are not
forthcoming,” said Mverecha.
Sources within the school however, said the teacher was in
the classroom beating everyone but Tatendaishe resisted and jumped on a desk
where he fell and sustained injuries on his face.
“The pupil was not beaten by the teacher but he was trying
to escape from the teacher and he climbed on a desk where he fell with his face
and sustained injuries,” said a source.
When contacted for comment, School Head Willbert Dera
declined to comment and directed all questions to Zaka District Schools
Inspector (DSI) Samson Chidzurira.
Chidzurira however said his office had not received any
complaint in regards to the matter from the school.
“I did not receive a report of that,” said Chidzurira. TellZimNews
