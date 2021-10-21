TEACHER BEATS PUPIL WITH COOKING STICK

A Courtney Selous Primary School teacher was yesterday dragged to court to answer to ill-treatment of children charges after she reportedly assaulted a six-year-old student using a cooking stick.

The suspect Virginia Nevanji, 48, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who released her on free bail and ordered her to return to court on November 25.

Trial couldn’t commence today because there’s an outstanding probation officer’s report required during trial.

Nevanji was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

The court heard that on October 13, at around 10am, the complainant was in a Shona lesson but did not realise that his teacher had moved to the English lesson of the day so he continued writing his Shona exercise.

Nevanji saw the complainant writing Shona and went to his desk and started assaulting him with a cooking stick several times on his back, the court heard.

The matter came to light the next morning when the complainant’s mother was bathing him and she saw some bruises on the complainant’s back and asked him what had happened and he told her what had transpired and they made a police report.

The complainant was medically examined and a medical affidavit will be produced during trial. H Metro