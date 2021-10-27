TAKE THE KNEE : I WOULD RATHER NOT PLAY

Scores have reacted to cricketer Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Tuesday, De Kock withdrew after refusing to follow a
directive instructing all players to take a knee in support of the movement.
Cricket SA (CSA) ordered all players at the tournament to
take part in the antiracism gesture.
“Taking the knee” is the global gesture against racism
adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes.
In response to De Kock’s move, CSA said it had noted his
decision and the next move would be determined by the report from team
management.
“CSA has noted the personal decision by SA wicketkeeper
Quinton de Kock not to ‘take the knee’ ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West
Indies‚” read the CSA statement.
“All players had been required‚ in line with a directive of
the CSA board on Monday evening‚ to ‘take the knee’ in a united and consistent
stance against racism.
“After considering all relevant issues, including the
freedom of choice of players, the board had made it clear it was imperative for
the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s
history.
“The board’s view was that while diversity can and should
find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came
to taking a stand against racism.”
This is not the first time De Kock refused to take the
knee.
He refused to kneel when SA played West Indies earlier this
year, saying at the time that his reasons were personal.
While other players took the knee, De Kock stood with his
hands behind his back during the show of solidarity.
“My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things,” he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment