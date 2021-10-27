TAKE THE KNEE : I WOULD RATHER NOT PLAY



Scores have reacted to cricketer Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, De Kock withdrew after refusing to follow a directive instructing all players to take a knee in support of the movement.

Cricket SA (CSA) ordered all players at the tournament to take part in the antiracism gesture.

“Taking the knee” is the global gesture against racism adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes.

In response to De Kock’s move, CSA said it had noted his decision and the next move would be determined by the report from team management.

“CSA has noted the personal decision by SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to ‘take the knee’ ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies‚” read the CSA statement.

“All players had been required‚ in line with a directive of the CSA board on Monday evening‚ to ‘take the knee’ in a united and consistent stance against racism.

“After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.

“The board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.”

This is not the first time De Kock refused to take the knee.

He refused to kneel when SA played West Indies earlier this year, saying at the time that his reasons were personal.

While other players took the knee, De Kock stood with his hands behind his back during the show of solidarity.

“My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things,” he said.



