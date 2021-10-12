STUDENT SCAMMED IN CHINESE SCHOLARSHIP DEAL

A Harare duo landed in the dock yesterday after they reportedly duped an aspiring student under the pretext that they could help secure a scholarship to China for the student.

The duo of Elim Victoria Vongai Munyanyi and Noci Makumbirofa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi. The complainant is Aayesi Abrahaim Kaunda, 43.

The court heard that in May 2018, the duo introduced themselves to Kaunda as agents who can assist Zimbabwean students get scholarship in any Chinese State-owned universities and convinced her to apply for her son and she had to pay US$2000 for the process.

Kaunda called the duo a few days later and told them that she had managed to raise US$1000 and they told her to leave the money with Junior Ndebele of Chakanyuka Law Firm which she did and was given a receipt.

Kaunda reportedly gave them US$1500 more towards the scholarship but a receipt was not issued.

From August 2018, the duo became evasive and cut all communication with Kaunda and contacted her in March 2019 and asked her to deposit US$500 for accommodation and she complied.

She made further payments which amounted to US$4555 but nothing materialised. H Metro