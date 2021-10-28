SHE HAD NOT GONE TO THE TOILET FOR DAYS : PROPHET ON VIRAL VIDEO

GOODNESS and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has defended the video circulating on social media where an elderly woman is filmed relieving herself before the congregation.
Prophet Freddy said he was also shocked to witness the
instant deliverance when he was praying for the elderly woman.
“The woman has not been going to the toilet for some days
before she was brought to me for prayers,” said Prophet Freddy.
“On praying for her, she instantly received her healing and
I was also shocked by the instant deliverance.
“We have been witnessing several people vomiting, crying
and manifesting in various ways during their deliverance and defecating was
part of the deliverance since it had to do with stomach disorders.
“As to why the video was posted on social media, we have
been posting everything we do during our services and this was also on camera.
“I conduct live church services that include making
prophecies to people including those outside the country.
“If you watch other live services used to be carried by the
late Prophet TB Joshua you agree with me that some of the people would be screened
half naked with their private parts exposed,” said Prophet Freddy.
Asked if the deliverance was not stage managed, the
Ndirikurwadziwa singer denied stage managing services saying the Bible has many
of such miracles that can be questioned as well.
“I do not stage manage miracles; only that spiritual people
understand spiritual matters,” said Prophet Freddy.
“Jesus Christ performed several miracles recorded in the
Bible that look unbelievable to pagans and people of canal minds.
“Walking on water, healing of the blind with mud, changing
water into wine, all these can be debated but to those who believe they praise
their saviour.
“Biblical Moses performed a miracle that stopped water from
flowing and led Israelites to cross on a dry sea.
“All these miracles cannot be understood by people of canal
minds but to us who believe it is the power of God.
“Shoko remuchinjikwa hupenzi kunevanoparadzwa asi kwatiri
tinoponeswa isimba raMwari.
“The woman left the service happy and promised to bring her
testimony so I cannot thank God for doing such things among his people,” said
Prophet Freddy.
He confirmed his displeasure about his song
‘Ndirikurwadziwa’ being linked and attached to a video of Manchester United on
their recent match defeats.
That song is based on a true story on how I was affected by
the destruction of my church structures on Glen View,” said Prophet Freddy.
“But when I hear the song following defeat of Manchester
United it affects me much since I am one of the supporters of that team.
” I want to believe that the person who created the video
adding that song knew that I am a Manchester United supporter, ” he said. H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment