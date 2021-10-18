SEX PARTY : 16 HAULED TO COURT



FIFTEEN of the 16 Harare residents arrested on Saturday for engaging in a sex orgy at a private house in Kuwadzana 2 were yesterday released on free bail and remanded to today.

Magistrate Barbara Mateko, who presided over the matter, however, ordered the property owner, Reyn Mabva, to pay $3 000 bail.

They were charged with soliciting clients for the purpose of prostitution, while Mabva was also charged with turning his house into a brothel.

The group comprised of six ladies, namely Thokozani Tshuma, (24), Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutsikwa (36), Loveness Zindi (34), Sithatisiwe Kufa (21) and Moleen Mashingaidze (age not given).

Their male partners were identified as Luis Zvanhasi (24), Daniel Divala (23), Alexio Chibanda (41), Munashe Masawi (25), Praisemore Makuni (39), Samuel Makore (37), Paul Nhodza (35), Mabva (35), Mark Tatirenyika (32) and Edward Kanengoni (29).

The party was advertised from October 14, 2021 on a WhatsApp group, with each male member asked to pay $200 for acquisition of condoms and toiletries in addition to US$20 to get an opportunity to be intimate with all the ladies in attendance.

The State alleges that the “Sodom and Gomorah party” allegedly organised by Mashingaidze, started at 1030pm before police bust it at around midnight, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

During the raid, police allegedly recovered a plastic bag full of condoms and US$85 believed to have been paid by the party goers. Newsday