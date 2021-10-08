SEVEN KILLED IN GAS EXPLOSION IN MAZOWE

SEVEN people, including six foreigners died yesterday after some gas cylinders exploded at a mine in Mazowe.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the
circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died after
some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine, Lowdale on October 7, 2021,” he said.
NewsDay Weekender has it on good authority that the
critically injured one is a Chinese admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals.
Mazowe South MP Fortune Chasi on Thursday tweeted: “Very
sad development at Saisai Mine, Mazowe South, ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst,
killing several people who include one child and five Chinese.”
