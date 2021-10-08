Friday, 8 October 2021

SEVEN KILLED IN GAS EXPLOSION IN MAZOWE

Friday, October 08, 2021

SEVEN people, including six foreigners died yesterday after some gas cylinders exploded at a mine in Mazowe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died after some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine, Lowdale on October 7, 2021,” he said.

NewsDay Weekender has it on good authority that the critically injured one is a Chinese admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Mazowe South MP Fortune Chasi on Thursday tweeted: “Very sad development at Saisai Mine, Mazowe South, ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst, killing several people who include one child and five Chinese.”


