SCHOOLS RIPPING US OFF : PARENTS

BOARDING schools in Manicaland are reportedly forcing parents to pay money for the collection of tuck for their children, capitalising on the suspension of school visits, The Manica Post can reveal.
Education authorities have since directed schools to desist
from this practice, saying such costs must have been factored in the approved
fees.
Investigations by The Manica Post revealed that the
suspension of school visits opened a window of opportunity for boarding schools
to rake in huge profits by imposing exorbitant fares for the transportation of
tuck for pupils.
Parents accuse School Development Committees (SDCs) of
being insensitive and taking advantage of Covid-19 regulations barring physical
visits to boarding schools to exploit them.
While appreciating that the suspension of visits was part
of measures to control the spread of Covid-19, parents disagreed with the
manner in which SDCs were capitalising on the embargo.
The schools are demanding between US$6 and US$10 per parcel
from Harare to Mutare using school buses.
Most pupils at boarding schools in Manicaland are from
Harare, meaning that a school with a thousand parents in Harare will raise a
minimum of US$6 000 per trip.
Most boarding schools also introduced mission fees in
foreign currency this term which goes directly to the responsible authorities.
Kriste Mambo collected on October 23, charging Harare US$8
and Rusape US$5. St Faith’s High charged US$2 from Harare, and US$1 from
Rusape.
Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Mr Edward
Shumba, said the practice was illegal, and school heads presiding over such
arrangements would be charged.
“That is illegal, and we cannot expect parents to pay
unapproved fees. The school heads who are doing that will face the music. That
should have been factored in the approved fees,” said Mr Shumba.
Mavhudzi High School in Nyazura had initially asked parents
in Harare to pay US$8 before revising it to US$6, forcing the parents to demand
a cost benefit analysis.
The parents queried why they were being barred from
delivering tuck when recently the school compelled them to make their own
arrangements to deliver plates and other items to the school.
A notice circulated on the Mavhudzi High parents’ WhatsApp
group by the school head, Ms Violet Dube, which stoked the flames reads: “We
are now gravitating towards mid-term, and it is high time we began the
preparations for tuck collection. The school has made provisions for tuck
collection which will be done at our usual pick-up points on the following
dates and times: Forms 4; 5; 6 (30 October 2021) and Forms 1; 2; 3 (6 November 2021).
“Fares for tuck collection: Harare (US$8), Marondera
(US$6), Rusape (US$2) and Mutare (US$3). NB: No tuck will be collected for
free. You are expected to bring the following items on the day you are
submitting your tuck (i) proof of payment for second term top-up (ii) bus fare
Harare (US$10), Marondera (US$8) Rusape (US$3) and Mutare (US$5). Be reminded
that the tuck specifications and regulations established still apply.”
One of the parents with a child at the school, Mr Taurai
Chiripamberi, accused the SDC of failing to protect the parents.
“They have no capacity to protect the parents. This is
daylight robbery, considering that they are using our own school bus. Surely, does
it make any sense to collect US$6 000 for a single trip to Harare when it costs
less than US$300 for the bus fuel and other expenses, including their
allowances.
“They need to feel for the parents. If they refuse to
co-operate, as parents, we will organise our own transport. Even if the school
engages courier service providers, they will not be charged US$6000 per trip.
It costs less than US$450 to hire a UD truck from Harare to Nyazura,” said Mr
Chiripamberi.
Another parent with a child in Form Six, who refused to be
named,was equally unamused.
“They are demanding top-ups of around $12 000 as well as a
mission fund of US25 per child. Now they are stopping us from delivering the
tuck for our children. They want to charge us US$8per parent to deliver the
tuck. It is daylight robbery. They are turning us into their own cash cow,” she
said.
After the backlash from parents, the SDC backtracked, and
revised the figures to US$6. “Reviewed transportation fares for tuck are as
follows: Harare (US$6), Marondera (US$4), Macheke (US$3), (Headlands US$3),
Rusape (US$2), Mutare (US$3).
“Take note that no parents will be allowed to bring their
own tuck to the school premises due to Covid-19 restrictions. The school
authorities will not be allowed to entertain individual parents bringing own
tuck,” reads a message from Mavhudzi High School.
An official with the school’s Responsible Authority, Mr
Fungai Mutasa, said it was cheaper for parents to pay the set fares.
“It is a few people who are complaining. The majority of
the parents actually agreed because it is cheaper than driving to the school.
“Last time they charged US2, and incurred a loss, and they
made an adjustment to cover fuel, wear and tear and allowance for the driver.
Why are they against paying that money to the school? I would appreciate if
they are saying they have the equivalent in RTGS,” he said. Manica Post
