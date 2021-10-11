SAFARI CAMP MANAGER NABBED IN DRUGS BUST

A Mabalengwe Safaris camp manager was on Thursday arrested by Victoria Falls police after being found with an assortment of illegal drugs stashed in his house.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda confirmed the arrest of 62-year-old Cornelious Smit of Bvakacha Farm in
Matetsi Unit One after police received a tip-off last month that he was
illegally dealing in drugs and possession of dangerous drugs as well as
processing harmful liquids.
He is charged with Contravening Section 5 of the Harmful
Liquids Act Chapter 9:10 “Manufacturing of Harmful Liquids”.
Banda said following on the tipoff, Victoria Falls police dispatched an
intelligence team that tracked Smit’s activities leading to his arrest and
discovery of dagga, cannabis oil and equipment that he was allegedly using to
produce harmful drugs.
“Acting on the tipoff, a warrant of search and seizure was
obtained from Victoria Falls Magistrate Court and on the same day around 12
noon, Victoria Falls District team comprising of Criminal Investigations
Department (CID) and Narcotics, Support Unit and Canine led by Assistant
Inspector Tavengwa visited the accused’s place of residence,” Banda said.
“Upon arrival, the team produced a search warrant into his
five roomed house and recovered a 25-litre container with two litres of ethanol
for processing cannabis, one axe with wooden handle, two by twenty litres
distilling containers for harmful liquids, one condenser steel spirits serial
number 65821, twenty-litre electrical cane, two by 5 mililiters (mls) processed
cannabis oil, 600 mls cannabis oil, 100 mls imonnelo oil for processing
cannabis, 10-litre harmful liquid, two plastic tubes and raw dagga weighing 12
kilograms.
Smit was, however, released from police custody and he is
set to appear in court on Monday. Cite.org.zw
