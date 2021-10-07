SA-BASED ZIMBA SHOOTS GRANDPA DEAD OVER AFFAIR

A Zaka man who is based in South Africa allegedly shot and killed the 64-year-old father of a man he accused of having an extra marital affair with his wife.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Amos Mutamba in connection with the murder case which occurred on Tuesday at Mutero Village in Zaka.

The victim, Pitiros Mutero (64) was shot with an unidentified firearm on the chest following an argument and he died on the spot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Amos Mutamba who is wanted for a murder case which occurred on October 5, 2021 at Mutero Village, Zaka.

“The suspect, who is based in South Africa shot the victim, Pitiros Mutero aged 64 with an unidentified firearm on the chest after an argument in which he claimed that his SA-based wife, Lilias Marinda was having an extra marital affair with the victim’s son, Kilopas Mutero, in the same country,” he said. Herald