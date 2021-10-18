RITZ NIGHTCLUB NOW SHOPPING COMPLEX



One of Masvingo’s nightclubs popularly known as Ritz has now turned into a shopping complex after having been closed for over a year as a result of the Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

With over a year of non-operation, some Masvingo clubs like Liquids Bar and Viks Liquor Store were forced to stop operating.

Despite their forced closure, bar owners still had to pay rentals, service charges and electricity tariffs in anticipation of a quick return to business but it took the government over a year to allow them to resume, leaving other businesses on their knees.

One of Masvingo nightclub owners Jackson Chivanga who had to compromise and lease his club to grocery retail shop, Goshen Cash and Carry called upon government to avail financial aid to them to cope with the economic effects of Covid-19.

“It is my wish that relevant authorities engage us and give financial aid because this has been a tough year for our sector. We had to pay rent and other bills during the lockdown and that money was coming out from our personal funding and some of our colleagues did not make it through.

“We hope that we will also manage the first months of operation because a lot of bills have to be paid including some of the loans that were advanced to us to keep afloat,” said Chivanga.

Meanwhile, government on October 6, 2021, gave bars and nightclubs the green light to operate under strict Covid-19 regulations serving only fully vaccinated patrons. TellZimNews