RAPIST ESCAPES FROM PRISON, NABBED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

SUSPECTED serial rapist Sam Muropa, who was on remand at Harare Remand Prison being charged with 19 counts of rape and robbery, reportedly escaped prison last Friday.

Muropa (31) who was last seen wearing a green track bottom and khakhi prison shirt is believed to have left his prison garb on the prison security fence before making his escape.

Further to his escape, Muropa went on to steal a car before going to his girlfriend’s place where he was later caught.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) lodged Muropa’s missing person case to the police on Sunday.

Muropa is expected to appear at the Harare magistrate’s court today for escaping from jail as well as stealing a car.

He was expected to appear in court today for bail application before committing another crime.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

Ass Comm Nyathi said investigations by the police revealed that the suspect stole a car at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre.

“Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect stole the Toyota Wish vehicle at Kuwadzana 2 shops from Bruce Muponza (47) on the pretext the he wanted to hire the vehicle to Whitehouse and back to Harare,” he said.

He said the police will ensure that the law will be applied without fear or favour on suspects who escape from justice.

When Muropa appeared in court before being remanded in custody, the court heard that in one of the counts, Muropa on July 27, and at around 11am the complainant Peniel Havillah boarded an unregistered silver Toyota Wish with three occupants including the driver intending to go to town.

Along the way and upon their arrival at Robert Mugabe and Samora Machel Avenue, one of the trio grabbed Havillah on her neck whilst the other one who seated next to her pointed a pistol at her.

Havillah’s handbag containing US$600 was snatched in the process.

They then covered her with a cloth on her face so that she could not see anything before dumping her at a maize field near Chikurubi Prison Farm.

She sought for assistance and got back to town where she reported the matter to the police.

In count two, the State alleges that on July 29, Shelly Ndapasowa boarded the same Toyota Wish with two other passengers including Muropa also intending to go to town.

Along the way, the driver diverted the route stating that he wanted to avoid a police roadblock along Simon Mazorodze road, the vehicle proceeded towards OK Ardbennie.

One of the occupants reportedly took Ndaposwa’s handbag containing her two mobile phones, a Zimbabwean passport, medical aid cards, and US$20.

After robbing her they pushed her out of the moving motor vehicle along Boshoff road at Mukuvisi bridge.

In the third count, the State alleges that on July 30, another complainant, boarded the same car with three occupants including the Muropa as the driver at a bus stop in Granary Phase 3, Harare intending to go to town.

Along the way towards Whitehouse Shops, the accused produced knives and ordered complainant not to lift up her head.

They assaulted her using clenched fists on the head before parking their motor vehicle at bushy area in Nharira Farm.

One of the suspects took the complainant and ordered her to remove her clothes. He raped her once without using protection.

After raping her he took her IPhone 8 plus cell phone, Samsung 34 Plus cell phone, National identity card and cash amounting to US$13.

Complainant was later dumped by the trio at an unknown place.

In the fourth count, the court heard that on July 30, the complainant boarded a private car with three occupants including the driver intending to go to town.

On the way, towards Whitehouse shopping centre, one the three produced a knife and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

The complainant was then ordered to put her face in between her legs and not to lift up her head.

The complainant lifted up her head only to discover that they were at an unknown bushy area.

When the trio parked their motor vehicle, they ordered her to lie down.

The accused asked the accused if she was HIV positive and she told them that he was HIV positive.

She was then ordered to open her mouth and Muropa forcibly inserted his erect penis inside her mouth.

When the accused was about to ejaculate he put his penis between complainant’s thighs and he ejaculated on her thighs.

After raping her, they searched the complainant and stole an Itel P36 cell phone, CICO cell phone with Ecocash amounting to $4900, pair of shoes and $170.

After that they further assaulted the complainant on her head and face.

They later dumped the complainant at Nharira Farm where she was assisted by well-wishers and went to the police where she reported the matter. They stole US$300 and nothing was recovered.

In count eight the court heard that on August 7, complainant, Sukoluhle Antoneittee Ncube and her sister, Happiness Nyoni boarded a silver Toyota Wish with three occupants including the driver at corner Pomona road and First Giraffe intending to go to town.

Along the way when they were at Groombridge shops, one of the accused who was seated at the front passenger seat jumped to the back seat, masked Nyoni’s eyes and pointed a knife at her threatening to stab her.

The other accused who was seated next to the complainant closed pointed a pistol at her.

The accused took an Iphone 6 plus cellphone, Huawei P9 lite cell phone, wallet containing US$80 and a BancABC bank card from complainant. They also took an itel Pro cell phone, a white Vivo cell phone and a sky blue jacket from complainant’s sister.

The accused removed complainant’s clothes and those of her sister leaving them naked while demanding the passwords of their cell phones.

The accused who was seated next to the complainant fondled her breast and privates.

The accused ordered the complainant and her sister to disembark from their motor vehicle and gave them their clothes before driving away.

The two reported the matter to the police. Total value of good and money stolen is US$500.

In count nine it is alleged that on August 7, the complainant, Precious Kampira boarded a silver Toyota Wish with three occupants including the driver intending to go to town and she sat on the back seat.

The accused drove their motor vehicle along Caricrechy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. One of the accused who was seated at the front seat jumped to the back seat where complainant was seated and masked the complainant’s eyes before driving into Harare Drive where they assaulted the complainant stealing her Samsung A11 cell phone and hair wig.

The accused dropped the complainant and sped off. Complainant reported the matter to the police and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

Muropa was identified by the sisters on camera at Harare Central Police Station after being arrested. H Metro