PUPILS GO ON RAMPAGE, DESTROY SCHOOL HEAD'S CAR

They destroyed windowpanes at the classrooms and uprooted
carrots from Mbwirire’s garden, The Mirror has been told.
Masvingo Acting Provincial Education Director (PED)
Shylatte Mhike confirmed the disturbances but said she was yet to get full
briefing.
The students are angry after the school allegedly failed to
supply them with electricity for the past seven days because there is no diesel
for the generator.
The students also complained that there has been no running
water in the school for several weeks. The students have also not had tea for
sometime, said sources
Staff turnover is high and the head is rarely in the school
and the allegations are that he will be attending political meetings.
The demonstrations started off at the classrooms at around
9am and only stopped after the intervention of riot Police subsided at lunch
time.
Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was
not aware of the matter.
Efforts to get a comment from Mbwirire were futile as his
mobile phone was switched off.
“The school has been without electricity for the past six
days. We have a backup generator but the administration is saying that there is
no fuel whereas O and A level students are writing their ZIMSEC examinations
soon.
“The school has also been running without tap water for
several weeks because there is no fuel to draw water from a nearby dam and from
Mashoko Mission Hospital borehole,” said a parent.
Another parent alleged that the School Development
Committee (SDC) chairperson Nyahunda is the one who supplies vegetables to the
school.
Nyahunda’s mobile phone could not be reached for a comment.
Masvingo Mirror
