PUPIL KNIFED IN BRAWL

A Zengeza High 1 pupil is battling for his life after being stabbed in the stomach yesterday by a Lighthouse Pupil in a continuation of a fight that started at a party over the weekend.
The Zengeza High 1 student reportedly went to Lighthouse
Institute where they turned the campus into a battlefield before being stabbed
by the students he had fought over the weekend.
Their differences were reported to have emanated from a
birthday party they attended at a local resort place.
The two attended lessons armed with knives before the nasty
incident. Harare province police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed
the mishap urging people not to use violence as means of settling disputes.
“Police are investigating a case involving two school
children in Chitungwiza,” said Inspector Mwanza.
“On October 18, 2021 at around 1300 hours the complainant
teamed up with six school mates and went to Lighthouse School to look for the
accused person.
“The complainant had a misunderstanding on Saturday at a
birthday party held at Magolis resort.
“Upon arrival, they confronted accused and started to
assault him. Complainant was armed with a knife and also accused was armed with
a knife.
“As they fought, complainant stabbed accused on the left
palm and right side of the stomach.
“Accused was reported to have retaliated and stabbed
complainant with a knife on the stomach.
“Complainant sustained a deep cut and was taken to Manyame
Park 24 Hours Clinic where he was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
“His condition is serious and the accused person sustained
minor cuts and was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was treated and
discharged.
“Accused person is a minor whose parents have been tasked
to take custodianship of him pending investigation of the case,” said Insp
Mwanza.
“However we seriously condemn such violent behaviour worse
still by school students whom we expect to be disciplined.
“We urge people never to use violence as an option to
settling any misunderstanding.
“We are currently investigating the case to establish what
actually transpired,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro
