PUPIL KNIFED IN BRAWL

A Zengeza High 1 pupil is battling for his life after being stabbed in the stomach yesterday by a Lighthouse Pupil in a continuation of a fight that started at a party over the weekend.

The Zengeza High 1 student reportedly went to Lighthouse Institute where they turned the campus into a battlefield before being stabbed by the students he had fought over the weekend.

Their differences were reported to have emanated from a birthday party they attended at a local resort place.

The two attended lessons armed with knives before the nasty incident. Harare province police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the mishap urging people not to use violence as means of settling disputes.

“Police are investigating a case involving two school children in Chitungwiza,” said Inspector Mwanza.

“On October 18, 2021 at around 1300 hours the complainant teamed up with six school mates and went to Lighthouse School to look for the accused person.

“The complainant had a misunderstanding on Saturday at a birthday party held at Magolis resort.

“Upon arrival, they confronted accused and started to assault him. Complainant was armed with a knife and also accused was armed with a knife.

“As they fought, complainant stabbed accused on the left palm and right side of the stomach.

“Accused was reported to have retaliated and stabbed complainant with a knife on the stomach.

“Complainant sustained a deep cut and was taken to Manyame Park 24 Hours Clinic where he was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“His condition is serious and the accused person sustained minor cuts and was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“Accused person is a minor whose parents have been tasked to take custodianship of him pending investigation of the case,” said Insp Mwanza.

“However we seriously condemn such violent behaviour worse still by school students whom we expect to be disciplined.

“We urge people never to use violence as an option to settling any misunderstanding.

“We are currently investigating the case to establish what actually transpired,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro