PROTESTING WAR VETS GET BAIL

THIRTY-NINE members of the War Veterans Welfare Pressure Group, arrested on Tuesday for participating in a gathering with intent to cause public violence, were yesterday granted $5 000 bail each.

Shorai Nyamangondo (58) and 38 others appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko, who remanded them to November 15, after their application for remand refusal was dismissed.

The war veterans were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. The State had opposed bail saying the accused might commit another offence and interfere with investigations.

The State alleges that on October 13, the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association notified the police of their intention to hold a peaceful march in central Harare.

The State said this was turned down on October 18 with the police saying the country was still under COVID-19 level two lockdown, which meant that all demonstrations were suspended.

On October 26 at around 1000hrs, police on patrol in the CBD received information that there was a group of people gathered at Africa Unity Square at the corner of Third Street and Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare.

The police then reacted to the information and proceeded to the scene where they engaged the accused persons who indicated that they were war veterans and wanted to hand over a petition to Parliament and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Munhumutapa offices.

Police ordered them to disperse, but the accused refused and started singing revolutionary songs, thereby disturbing the peace, movement of the pedestrians and motor vehicles. They were demonstrating over measly stipends of $16 000 per month which they are getting from government. Newsday