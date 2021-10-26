PASSPORT BACKLOG TO BE CLEARED BY YEAR END,SAYS GOVT

THE Government expects to clear the passport backlog by year-end after issuing more than 200 000 travel documents since August last year.
From a backlog of 400 000 in the period under review, the
deficit has been significantly reduced to the current 184 000.
Cabinet yesterday also reported smooth progress in the e-passport
production project which is expected to significantly reduce the cost of
passports and will be in compliance with the requirements of the International
Civil Aviation Organisation.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity
and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had noted the
progress on the revamping of the passport office.
“The nation will recall that during its ninth meeting,
Cabinet approved a strategy by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
to clear the country’s passport backlog that had accumulated to over 400 000 by
August 2020.
“It is pleasing to note that the backlog has since been
reduced to the current 184 000. It is anticipated that the backlog would have
been cleared by the end of December 2021,” said Minister Mutsvangwa
The model crafted by the Government allows locals with free
funds to apply and pay for passports in foreign currency as part of measures to
improved the funding structure of the production cycle.
Last year a production mismatch was reported as the first
production stage, which is booklet printing, could only yield 8 000 passports a
day.
The personalisation stage — which is the second step in the
production line had the capacity of 3 500 a day while the final stage, which is
quality control, had a daily capacity of 2 000.
Minister Mutsvangwa also gave a report on the e-passport
production which is being worked out with a Lithuanian company and is expected
to reduce the cost of passports.
“Cabinet also wishes to report that the implementation of a
build, own, operate and transfer agreement with Garsu Pasaulis, a Lithuanian
company on an e-passport production project is well on course with the aim of
boosting production of passports, identification cards and birth certificates.”
“The final design of the Zimbabwean e-passport will be
fully-compliant with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation
Organisation.
Minister Mutsvangwa said renovations at the Harare Passport
enrolment centre, at the Civil Registry Building started last week while the
Bulawayo Passport enrolment centre commences today. After the completion of
these two sites, focus will shift to other remaining cities, satellite centres
and designated embassies.
Minister Mutsvangwa said as a result of these
interventions, it was envisaged that the cost of passports would be
significantly reduced by year end.
She gave an update on the mobile registration of citizens
which was completed this month.
“The mobile registration exercise that was taking place in
Bikita, Tsholotsho and Bulilima districts came to an end on October 13, 2021,
with a total of 10 685 national identification cards and 8 250 birth
certificates having been issued.
“Focus will now shift to other disadvantaged communities,
including Binga and vulnerable communities along the borders of the country,”
said Minister Mutsvangwa. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment