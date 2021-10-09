PARENTS LOCK OUT CORRUPT SCHOOL HEAD

Parents at Batanai Primary School in Bhasera, Gutu have locked their school head, his deputy and a Grade 3 teacher over corruption allegations, The Mirror has learnt.

The head Aaron Tarugarira, his deputy Enock Sithole and a teacher Kudakwashe Chabvukwa were locked out of their offices and classroom by a group of about 90 parents who converged at the school on Monday.

The stand-off lasted from 9am to 1pm.

Batanai School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Admire Masiya confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

The allegations against the three are to do with alleged embezzlement of US$10 and theft of 100kg of maize from the school feeding scheme.

Sithole is accused of assaulting teachers and parents while Chabvukwa is accused of absconding lessons every week from Monday to Wednesday to be a runner for goods coming from South Africa.

The three teachers could not comment.

Gutu District Schools Inspector Ronald Muganhu said he was attending a workshop in Bulawayo when The Mirror contacted him over the matter.

Masiya said parents decided to lock the offices because the DSI and PED were not acting on the allegations against the three teachers. The Mirror was shown a petition addressed to Muganhu and copied to the then Provincial Education Director (PED) Zedius Chitiga.

Acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike said she was not aware of the matter when contacted for a comment.

“We have locked the head, his deputy and a Grade 3 teacher out of their offices and classroom block respectively because we are tired of corruption. The corruption began in 2019 and the demonstrations were sparked by Sithole assaulting teachers and parents. Masvingo Mirror