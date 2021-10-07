OBADIAH MOYO ACQUITTED

Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo who was accused of criminal abuse of office has been acquitted by the High Court.
Moyo who appeared before Justice Pisirayi Kwenda had his
application for exception upheld.
The former health minister who was represented by advocate
Tawanda Zhuwarara is now a free man after it was found out that the charges
were not clear.
Zhuwarara had argued in his application for exception in
terms of section 179 of the Criminal Procedure and evidence Act saying the
framing of the State outline did not disclose an offence.
Zhuwarara further argued that the charges are not clear on
how the former minister influenced the awarding of tender to Drax International
when the tender procedures was done by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of
Zimbabwe.
The State led by Garudzo Ziyadhuma however admitted that
the charges were not clear and did not disclose how he influenced a tender
procedure.
