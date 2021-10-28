NONE OF OUR BUSINESS : SCHOOL AFTER PUPILS STAB EACH OTHER

School authorities at Lighthouse Institute where pupils stabbed each other in a melee, have said the incident was none of their business.
Last week, a Zengeza High 1 pupil was stabbed in the
stomach by a Lighthouse pupil in a continuation of a fight that started at a
party over the previous weekend.
The Zengeza High 1 pupil reportedly went to Lighthouse
Institute where they turned the campus into a battlefield before being stabbed
by the pupil he had fought.
Police confirmed the incident.
In an interview, one of the Lighthouse Institute directors
James Sakavapo said the incident did not happen on school premises, while
police said it happened in school premises.
“This story is false, I never heard of anything of that
sort at this school,” Sakavapo said.
“We only got to know of this incident from newspapers, we
never saw the police at our school to conduct investigations.
“Also if the incident happened outside the school premises
it is none of our business, we never conducted any investigations at the school
because it never happened on school grounds.
“What happens outside of school property has nothing to do
with us but if it had happened on our grounds we would have taken the necessary
measures.”
Both pupils were armed with knives as they fought and they
stabbed each other before the Zengeza High student was stabbed in the stomach.
The police reported that on October 18, 2021 at around 1300
hours the complainant teamed up with six school mates and went to Lighthouse
School to look for the accused person.
The complainant had a misunderstanding previously at a
birthday party held at Margolis resort.
Upon arrival, they confronted accused and started to
assault him.
Complainant was armed with a knife and also accused was
armed with a knife. As they fought,
complainant stabbed accused on the left palm and right side of the stomach.
Accused was reported to have retaliated and stabbed
complainant with a knife on the stomach.
Complainant sustained a deep cut and was taken to Manyame
Park 24 Hours Clinic where he was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
His condition is serious and the accused person sustained
minor cuts and was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital where he was treated and
discharged. H Metro
