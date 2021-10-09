NO EVIDENCE : US$18K FRAUD ACCUSED APPLIES FOR DISCHARGE

A HARARE man, Michael Mutsvunguma, who is facing allegations of swindling a ZB bank employee of US$18 000, has applied for discharge after arguing that there is no evidence to prove the case against him.
The main witness in the case, Russell Chiweza, who is a
mechanic to the complainant, Colleta Mhishi, told the court that he had seen
Mhishi handing over the money to Mutsvunguma, but did not know the actual
amount.
In his application for discharge at the close of the State
case at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Mutsvunguma argued that the
witness made up the statement to provide a back-up to the complainant’s
evidence.
Mutsvunguma last week tendered his defence outline to
Harare magistrate Mrs Chido Garwe denying that he received any money from
Mhishi.
He told the court that on the day Mhishi is alleged to have
given him the money, he was away facilitating the processing of a forensic
post-mortem for his father-in-law while in the company of a police homicide
team that included a Constable Cherai, one Sergeant Musakaruka and Earnest
Arufaneti.
The complainant had alleged the money was for a Mercedes
Benz that the accused was selling.
But the accused denied that, saying he had no vehicle that
was on sale. Mutsvunguma further stated that the complainant had some deal with
his sister, Victoria Dhlamini, who is said to be on the run.
Mutsvunguma said Mhishi wanted to illegally take away his
vehicle through misrepresentation. Sunday Mail
