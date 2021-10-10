NKOMO'S SON WINS ZAPU BYO NOMINATION

SIBANGILIZWE Nkomo, the son of the late Zapu founding leader Joshua Nkomo, on Saturday won the Bulawayo nomination to contest for the Zapu party presidency, making him the leading contender.
This means that Nkomo now leads the nominations in nine
provinces, with Harare being the only province that is yet to vote.
The Harare nominations have been mired by disputes.
Zapu is preparing to hold its elective congress on October
29 and 30 in Bulawayo.
Party secretary for mobilisation and organisation Dereck Katsenga
yesterday said the Bulawayo province nominations were held on Saturday, adding
that Nkomo emerged victorious.
“Bulawayo held its conference yesterday (Saturday) and
Sibangilizwe Michael Nkomo got 158 votes, Strike Mkandla got 14 votes and
Sithembiso Mpofu got 14 votes,” Katsenga said.
“Harare is going to hold its provincial conference today
(yesterday) and the results will be announced by the end of the day,” he said.
Zapu secretary for information and publicity Mandla Khanye
said the Bulawayo elections were held peacefully, with 11 out of 12 districts
in attendance.
“Only one district, Bulawayo South, abstained. The
elections were conducted and supervised by a committee of council of elders,
with elder Mike Bathandi Mpofu acting as the presiding officer.
“The presidential candidates nominated by districts were
Mpofu, Nkomo and Mkandla. The vote was conducted through secret ballot and
Nkomo emerged the winner. However, there
were several spoilt ballot papers,” Khanye said.
Reports state that delays in the nomination process in
Harare were due to squabbling. Newsday
