NKOMO'S SON LEADS ZAPU PRESIDENTIAL RACE

SIBANGILIZWE Nkomo, the son of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, is the leading candidate for the party’s presidency, according to provincial nominations ahead of the elective congress later this month.
Zapu is preparing for its elective congress to be held from
October 28 to 30 in Bulawayo.
The party’s secretary for mobilisation and organisation
Derek Katsenga yesterday confirmed that the nomination process was going on
well.
He said five presidential candidates, Nkomo, Bernard
Magugu, Strike Mkandla, Mark Mbaiwa and Sithembiso Mpofu, would battle it out
for the post of party president.
“Yes it’s a tight contest, but it’s good for the party
because people need to sweat for these leadership positions,” Katsenga said.
He said all provinces had already held their conferences
except for Harare and Bulawayo, with Nkomo winning all the provinces.
“Only Zapu members are participating. On October 28, 29 and
30, we are going to hold our congress in Bulawayo.”
Katsenga said nominations for Harare and Bulawayo were
postponed to Saturday after the process was discontinued due to irregularities.
Indications are that Nkomo got 49 votes in Manicaland
province ahead of Mkandla who got 10 votes, Mpofu four votes and Magugu zero.
In Mashonaland West, Nkomo got 63 votes, beating Mpofu with
24, Mkandla two votes, Mbaiwa one vote and Magugu one.
In Mashonaland East, Nkomo got 50 votes, beating Magugu who
got 40 votes. In Matabeleland North, Nkomo got 117 votes, beating Mbaiwa who
got 28 votes.
Nkomo’s supporters said his nomination rekindled hopes that
the party would be strong enough to contest the 2023 elections. Newsday
