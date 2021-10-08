NEW TEACHERS CASH COW

|Parents seeking a place at Mutare Junior School
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, through
the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC), introduced CALA this year as
a candidate assessment procedure that requires pupils to perform, demonstrate
their knowledge, understanding and proficiency in their learning areas before
the main exam.
Under the regime, ZIMSEC candidates’ academic aptitude is
assessed continuously (coursework) to contribute 30 percent to their final
marks.
Summative or knowledge skills assessed during examinations
contribute 70 percent to the candidate’s final grade.
External candidates wishing to sit for their exams this
year have to approach their examination centres for assessment.
However, a two-week investigation by this newspaper into
how CALA was being implemented in schools revealed that rogue elements within
the education sector were charging varying amounts to candidates willing to get
high coursework marks.
Apart from being paid to award more marks, some teachers
were being paid to write the coursework on behalf of candidates.
During the investigation, this reporter negotiated and paid
US$10 to a Grade Seven teacher at a Sakubva school to write the coursework for
a candidate purported to be under his (the reporter’s) guardianship.
A Grade Seven teacher at a school in Dangamvura accepted a
US$10 bribe to provide all the required material.
Not to be outdone are stationers who are also reportedly
making a killing out of services being rendered to candidates in this year’s
examination classes.
Prices of basic printing services are now slightly higher
as stationers take advantage of the candidates’ need to print a number of
answer sheets.
Printing a page with written answers and pictures pasted on
it, a service for which stationers charged 50 cents before, has since been
doubled to a dollar.
One of the parents with children in a Grade Seven exam
class, Mr Paul Sigauke of Dreamhouse in Mutare, said: “This is really bad. We
are forced to pay the amount because if you do not pay, the teacher
deliberately reduces your child’s marks.
“On the other hand, we are also bearing the cost of typing
and printing the children’s coursework. The stationers have hiked their
prices.”
Johnson Mutambiranwa, who operates a bookshop and printing
business in Mutare’s central business district (CBD), said: “It is common
knowledge that when demand is high, prices also increase. That is simple
economics.
“We have increased the prices because there has been more
demand for the services. It is true, this CALA programme has managed to give us
more business than we ever anticipated.”
Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba,
said accepting bribes to award more marks was a punishable offence if one got
caught.
He said a moderation exercise would be conducted at the end
to ensure quality assessment of the work done by the candidates and teachers.
“Accepting bribes to award more marks is a punishable
offence. We do not expect that from our teachers. We believe these teachers are
professionals who were properly trained and must never involve themselves in
such dirty work.
“We will also have a moderation exercise that will give a
better picture of the work that would have been covered by the teacher and the
pupils,” said Mr Shumba.
Recently, ZIMSEC allayed fears surrounding CALA, saying
reliance on the old summative mark leaves a gap in capturing the candidates’
performance.
Speaking during a scholarship handover ceremony in Mutare,
ZIMSEC Manicalandregional manager, Mr Robert Takundwa, said CALA offers
authentic and holistic assessment of candidates.
Mr Takundwa said supervision of CALA would be rigorous in
both Government and private institutions.
“We will ensure that there is rigorous supervision of the
work done under CALA. This is what Government has adopted and we are geared to
implement it meticulously with all due diligence from primary to secondary
school. The strict supervision will be done in both Government and informal
institutions.
“Private candidates who have registered for exams receive
guidance in carrying out their CALA at the schools or colleges where they are
registered as candidates. An examination centre accepts a private candidate on
the basis that it has learning area experts (teachers) to provide such a
service to candidates.
“My viewpoint is that CALA brings authentic assessment of
candidates. Reliance on the traditional summative mark leaves a gap in
capturing the candidate’s performance.
“Quality compliance issues are dealt with through
examination centre registration procedures and monitoring as well as the
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s supervisory roles. In essence,
all candidates — both formal and private — access CALA for authentic assessment
under the new Assessment Framework and Policy,” he said.
Mr Takundwa added that training of teachers and supervisors
was done by joint teams from ZIMSEC and Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education.
“There is really no doubt about the proficiency of teachers
and supervisors, given the fact that they received enough training that was
done by joint teams from ZIMSEC and Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education,” he said.
Commenting on the progress of CALA so far, Mr Shumba said
his office was still to receive reports of any challenges in the implementation
of CALA.
“I have not received any complaints or challenges relating
to the implementation of CALA, and I suppose the silence means it is
progressing well. We are going ahead with the implementation of CALA and we are
happy that it is progressing on well,” said Mr Shumba.
In March 2021, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education announced the urgent revival of the continuous assessment framework
for 2021 candidates.
The Government said the framework would be implemented for
Grade Seven, Form Four and Upper Sixth candidates for 2021.
0 comments:
Post a Comment